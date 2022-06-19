Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadodara

Photo of PTI
Pavagadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration ceremony of the redeveloped Shree Kalika Mata temple, in Pavagadh. (PTI Photo)
Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil during the inauguration of the various development projects, at the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan programme, in Vadodara. (PTI Photo)
Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being welcomed by locals during his visit to Vadodara. (PTI Photo)
