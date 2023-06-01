Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Nepalese PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' before their meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' before their meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' before their meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)