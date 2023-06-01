Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Nepalese PM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2023 12:50 pm IST
1 2 3Next page
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ before their meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

1 2 3Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2023 12:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button