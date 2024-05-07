Prime Minister Narendra Modi votes for third phase

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2024 2:36 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi votes for third phase
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people as he arrives to cast his vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also seen. (PTI Photo)

