Princess Mona Al-Solh, mother of Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal passes away

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the death of Princess Mona Al-Solh, the mother of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the age of 87.

“The mother of His Royal Highness Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away. Prayers will be held for her, God willing, on Sunday, Rajab 5, 1446 AH, after the afternoon prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh,” the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement on Sunday, January 5.

“May God have mercy on her, forgive her, and grant her eternal peace, and may He grant her a place in His spacious gardens. To God we belong and to Him we shall return,” it added.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal during his participation in his mother’s funeral on Sunday. Photo: X

#الديوان_الملكي: وفاة والدة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير الوليد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسيصلى عليها ـ إن شاء الله ـ يوم غدٍ الأحد الموافق 5 / 7 / 1446هـ، بعد صلاة العصر في جامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في مدينة الرياض. #واس pic.twitter.com/C25wUY1hYy — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) January 4, 2025

Princess Mona, daughter of the late Lebanese Prime Minister Riad Al Solh, was one of the prominent political figure in Lebanon’s history.

She was Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s ex-wife, and they had three children together: Prince Alwaleed, Prince Khalid, and Princess Rima.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal with his mother Princess Mona. Photo: X

Who is Alwaleed bin Talal?

Alwaleed bin Talal was born on March 7, 1955, in Saudi Arabia.

He is the grandson of Saudi Arabia’s first monarch, King Ibn Saud, and the nephew of the nation’s last King, Abdullah Saud.

In 1975, Alwaleed bin Talal travelled to the United States to pursue his education. He received his bachelor’s degree from Menlo College in California in 1979 and his master’s degree from Syracuse University in 1985

Following graduation, Alwaleed bin Talal returned to Saudi Arabia to start his career in business.

Alwaleed bin Talal is the founder of the Kingdom Holding Company (KHC), a Saudi group that invests in hotels, real estate and publicly traded companies around the world.

Regarded as one of the world’s richest investors, Alwaleed bin Talal’s fortune reached 16 billion dollars in 2022.