Prison authorities write to SSKM over deteriorating health of Partha Chatterjee

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th June 2024 8:19 pm IST
Teachers' scam: Partha Chatterjee approaches court for relief from ED's supplementary charge sheet
Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata: The health condition of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, the prime accused in the cash-for-school jobs case who is under judicial custody for over two years now, has deteriorated.

The authorities of the Presidency Jail where Chatterjee is lodged on Thursday wrote to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital recommending proper treatment of the accused.

Sources in the prison department said that besides high blood pressure, Chatterjee’s limbs have swollen for which he needs to undergo treatment.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Severe cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal to make landfall on Sunday, red alert in WB

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case tracked six additional properties indirectly held by the former Education Minister. The properties are located at Bolpur in Birbhum district and their current market value is worth a few crore rupees.

Sources said that out of the six properties, five are plots of land while the remaining is an independent house in Bolpur.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th June 2024 8:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button