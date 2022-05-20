Prithivraj Chauhan should be depicted as a Gurjar king: Community body to film-maker

Jaipur: Claiming that the 12th-century warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan belonged to the Gurjar community and not the Rajput, a Gurjar organisation on Friday reiterated its demand to depict him as a Gurjar ruler in an upcoming film on him, starred by Akshay Kumar.

According to Britannica, which describes Prithviraj Chauhan or Prithviraj III as a Rajput Chauhan king, the 12th century warrior king’s rule stretched from Sthanvishvara (Thanesar) in the north to Mewar in the south with his Rajasthan’s present-day Ajmer being his kingdom’s capital.

In a news conference, the Akhil Bharatiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha claimed that the facts mentioned in the epics establish that Prithviraj Chauhan was a Gurjar ruler.

Acharya Virendra Vikram of the Mahasabha claimed that in Prithviraj Raso Part 1, Prithviraj Chauhan’s father Someshwar has been described as a Gurjar.

“There are several other historic facts which clearly show that he was a Gurjar. Based on these facts, we have demanded from the producers of the film to show Prithviraj as a Gurjar ruler in the film and not as a Rajput,” he said.

The Mahasabha’s state president Manish Bhargad said his organisation had met the film producer last year and handed over to him the historic evidence over the issue and requested him to present correct facts in his film. “As the film is now going to be released, we reiterate our demand that Prithviraj should be shown as a Gurjar ruler,” he said.

The film producer had assured the Mahasabha last year that nothing against the community will be shown in the film.

There was no instant reaction from Rajput leaders on the matter.