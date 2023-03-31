Private agencies to remove animal remains from roads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Taking cognisance of the inconvenience caused to citizens by the foul smell that comes out of animal carcasses, frequently seen lying on roadsides, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to direct private agencies to remove dead animals in all six GHMC zones.

GHMC has asked the agencies to remove the animal carcasses within 24 hours of receiving a complaint, failing which a penalty of Rs 5,000 per day will be imposed.

Stray dogs, cats, and other animals often get crushed by speeding vehicles on the roadsides, and dead birds, mostly pigeons, are left unattended for hours until stray dogs consume their leftovers. Presently, all the dead animals from GHMC limits are brought to the Carcass Utilisation Centre at Autonagar and disposed of through deep burial methods to prevent pollution and the spread of communicable diseases.

Also Read Despite ban, GHMC fails to stop use of plastic bags in Hyderabad

The work of lifting dead animals and their safe disposal at Autonagar will be assigned to the agencies at the zonal level.

To bring this move to effect, tenders have been invited by the corporation for all the zones, including Charminar, L B Nagar, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, and Khairatabad.

An agency that gets selected will use covered four-wheeler vehicles, each fitted with a GPS for lifting the dead animals.

It was further directed by GHMC officials that the agencies should bury the carcasses deep in trenches and sprinkle lime over them before covering them with soil.

The contractor is not permitted to extract oil from the carcasses.

The contractor should possess a high-configuration mobile for receiving complaints round-the-clock and will be responsible for lifting all types of dead animals in the city area, including cattle, horses, cats, dogs, and dead animals from Animal Care Centres.