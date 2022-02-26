Private aircraft crashes in Nalgonda district, trainee pilot loses life

Hyderabad: A trainee pilot of a private aviation training institute lost her life when her aircraft crashed near the village of Thungathurthy, Peddavoora Mandal in Nalgonda on Saturday around 11.30 a.m.

The deceased victim has been identified as Mahima and she belongs to Tamil Nadu. The aircraft came crashing down in the fields between Chelakurthi and Thungathurthy village limits. The aircraft belongs to Hyderabad-based Flytech Aviation Academy and it also runs an institute at Nagarjunasagar in Guntur district of AP next to Nalgonda, and the chopper took off from that place.

She took off from Macherla, Andhra Pradesh this morning and it looks like the plane hit an electric pole and crashed on the ground, according to media reports.

Further details awaited.