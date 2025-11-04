Private bus collides with tractor in Nalgonda, 4 injured

Hyderabad: Four people were injured when a private bus collided with a tractor on the Addhanki-Narkatpally Highway at Bugga Bavigudem village in Vemulapalli mandal of Nalgonda district on Tuesday, November 4.

According to local reports, the accident occurred when the bus travelling from Kavali in Andhra Pradesh towards Hyderabad hit a tractor at high speed, causing it to overturn. The four people in the tractor were injured and have been shifted to Miryalaguda government hospital.

A total of 45 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident and reportedly walked away uninjured.

Also Read Two killed in separate bus accidents in Andhra Pradesh

RTC bus from Karnataka collides with lorry

On the same day, a KSRTC bus travelling from Gulbarga in Karnataka towards Tandur collided with a lorry in Karnakot. The bus driver has reportedly suffered serious head injuries, but all passengers escaped safely.