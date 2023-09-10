Private church service conducted for Biden during his visit for G20 Summit

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th September 2023 11:36 pm IST
US President Joe Biden

New Delhi: A private church service was conducted here for visiting US President Joe Biden ahead of the G20 Summit on Saturday.

The private service was provided by Father Nicholas Dias, Secretary of the Liturgy Commission, Delhi Archdiocese, for Biden, who is Roman Catholic, during his visit for the G20 Summit.

Dias was contacted by the US Embassy in Delhi, with a request that President Biden wished to hold a private mass while in the country’s capital.

He said was gifted memorabilia by the US President, which has number 261st encrypted on it. Dias said that it was a special moment for him as he was chosen to pray with the US President.

Biden arrived in Delhi on Friday and on Sunday, he left for Vietnam.

