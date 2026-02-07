Private school bus catches fire in Telangana, all students safe

Hyderabad: A private school bus caught fire on the Jukkal main road in Chityal mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday, February 7. Fortunately, all students escaped unhurt.

According to Chityal police, the accident occurred at around 5:00 pm. The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, preliminary point the blaze started near the gearbox.

The bus belonged to Sunrise High School in Challagarige village, police said.

“There were 12-13 children inside the bus at the time of the incident. They were quickly pulled out by the driver along with their school bags. No one was injured,” an official from Chityal police station told Siasat.com.

Earlier in the day, a private travel bus en route from Hyderabad to Vijayawada caught fire in the early hours of Saturday near Nandigama on the Peralapadu–NSP Canal road in Kanchikacherla mandal of Andhra Pradesh.

There were 39 passengers on board at the time of the fire. All of them managed to escape safely before the blaze intensified. No injuries were reported.