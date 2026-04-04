Private schools in Hyderabad accused of ignoring half day rule amid rising heat

Hyderabad: Some private schools and junior colleges in Hyderabad are reportedly not following the government’s order to run only half-day classes despite the rise in temperature in the city.

It has raised concerns among parents about the safety of children during extreme summer heat.

Forced to stay beyond allowed timings

Speaking to Siasat.com, a few parents, on the condition of anonymity, have said that students are being made to stay in schools beyond the allowed timings.

Some private teachers have also claimed that school managements are asking them to take part in door-to-door admission campaigns in the heat.

The state government had earlier instructed all schools to conduct only morning classes from March 16 to protect students from exposure to the summer sun.

Despite clear instructions, a few schools are continuing full-day classes, while some corporate junior colleges are said to be holding regular and special classes even during the summer vacation.

Permitted timings for schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

In a notice issued earlier, Director of School Education, Dr E Naveen Nicolas, has made it clear that schools in Telangana will function only for half a day starting March 15.

All primary, upper primary, and high schools were asked to operate from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm till the last working day, i.e., April 23.

Schools designated as Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination centres were asked to operate from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm only on the day of the exam. They should follow half-day school timings on the rest of the days.

Even after clear instructions, some private schools in Hyderabad are reportedly not following them and conducting classes beyond the allowed timings.