Privilege Committee of Rajya Sabha to meet on Feb 27, 28

New Delhi: The Privilege Committee of the Rajya Sabha has scheduled its meeting on February 27 and 28 wherein it is likely to discuss the alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs whose case was referred to it by Rajya sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, though the official agenda has not been circulated yet.

Dhankhar had referred the matter of alleged breach of privilege by 12 members of the Upper House arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267 to the Privilege Committee.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said, “Members are informed that the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has referred a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267 by Sanjay Singh, Member, Rajya Sabha, under Rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report.”

Rajya Sabha has referred the question of alleged breach of privilege out of gross disorderly conduct displayed by the members during the Budget Session.

The members include Sanjay Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Naranbhai J. Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Imran Pratapgarhi, L. Hanumanthaiah, Shrimati Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham and Ranjeet Ranjan.

It’s said that their conduct in the Rajya Sabha was in violation of the rules and etiquette of the Upper House as they repeatedly entered the well of the Council, raised slogans and persistently and wilfully obstructed the proceedings of the House.