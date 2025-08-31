Hyderabad: Priya Marathe, a well-known actress in Marathi and Hindi television, passed away at the age of 38. She had been fighting cancer for the past year and died on Sunday morning, August 31, 2025, at her home in Mira Road, Mumbai. Her sudden death has left her fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

Priya Marathe Career Highlights

Priya started her acting career in 2007 with the Marathi serial Ya Sukhano Ya. She later appeared in Char Divas Sasucheand became popular among Hindi TV viewers with her role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. She also worked in shows like Kasamh Se, Comedy Circus, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

In Marathi television, she acted in Tu Tithe Mi, Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, and Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. She also acted in the Marathi film Ti Ani Itar (2017). Her acting was loved for being natural and full of emotion.

Industry Impact

The television and film industry is deeply saddened by her passing. Many co-actors, friends, and fans have shared tributes on social media, remembering her as a kind, talented, and hardworking actress.

Priya was married to actor Shantanu Moghe, who is known for playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. She is remembered not only for her strong performances but also for the love she gave to her audience.