Priyank Kharge challenges RSS to register, offers to pay fee

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday, August 27, reiterated his claim that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is an unregistered organisation and challenged it to come within the legal framework.

Responding to questions about cases against the RSS, on Thursday Kharge said the absence of cases in the list he referred to was linked to the organisation’s lack of registration. He questioned why the RSS had not formally registered despite several prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa and opposition leader R. Ashoka, having links with the organisation.

“RSS is not registered. So why should I ban it? Come within the legal framework. You are not above everyone else,” Kharge said.

Taking his challenge further, the minister offered to pay the registration fee for RSS branches in Karnataka. He said he was willing to meet the cost either from his MLA funds or his salary. He also said he was prepared to extend assistance if the organisation wanted to pursue registration at the national level.

Kharge questioned why the RSS, despite its longstanding presence and influence in public life, was allegedly reluctant to register itself. He maintained that organisations functioning within the country should comply with applicable laws and regulations.

The minister also hit back at BJP leaders who have been responding to his statements. He questioned why his remarks should attract responses if, as claimed by his critics, they were irrelevant.

On the possibility of facing legal action over his comments, Kharge said he was prepared to respond in court. Referring to the criminal defamation case filed against him, he said he would face the proceedings and give his explanation before the court.

His remarks are likely to intensify the ongoing political confrontation between the Congress government and the BJP over the RSS, with the issue continuing to trigger sharp exchanges between leaders of the two parties.