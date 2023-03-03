Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta’s ‘wedding pic’ goes viral

Mumbai: TV stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been fans’ favourite couple ever since they starred in the popular show Udaariyaan. Though there is nothing like a ‘relationship’ between the duo, their fans root for them ardently and fondly address them as PriyAnkit. Both even entered Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and ever since then their bond has become the talk of the town.

And now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s viral picture has grabbed fans’ attention. The picture, which shows the couple dressed in white wedding attire, posing happily for the camera has been shared widely across various social media platforms.

Eversince vikas said a Christian wedding i have only manifested this. Idk i have no words rn. Too many hints and signs these days I'm just so emo. Could this turn real soon🤲♥#priyankit #Ankitgupta pic.twitter.com/sAvmu2GF1v — Ankit | Jahaan ˢᶦᵈ ⭐ (@not_ur_nemesis) March 1, 2023

So this is priyankit 3rd marriage with each other but this time it's Christian wedding 💍

I'm sure that their 4th wedding will be for real #PriyAnkit together forever ❤️❤️🤞🤞🧿🧿 pic.twitter.com/R79xHnzNvM — Esha🥰 (@Cutepri23033041) March 1, 2023

The picture has been receiving a lot of attention on social media, with Priyankit fans going gaga over the couple’s chemistry. Many are also expressing their wish to see the couple getting married in real life. However, it has been revealed that it is actually a still from their upcoming music video. The news has left fans even more excited, as they eagerly await the video’s release.

The music video is said to be a romantic track and also about friendship, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear the song and see the full video. Priyanka recently took to her social media & announced her music video with Ankit. The name of the music video is “Pyaar Dosti Hai”. While there is no official release date yet, fans are hoping that it will be out soon.