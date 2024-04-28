Priyanka Chopra daughter Malti Marie earns 'Chief Troublemaker' title

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy shooting the much-awaited movie ‘Heads of State,’ shared a sneak peek of her daughter Malti Marie’s ID card.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the ID card, which showed ‘Heads of State’ at the top and humorously labeled Malti as “Malti Chief Troublemaker” at the bottom.

The ID card also featured a cute picture of Malti in a pink dress.

Despite her busy schedule shooting for the Hollywood film, Priyanka always makes sure to spend quality time with her family, particularly her daughter.

Just a few days ago, Priyanka shared a glimpse of ‘bring your baby to work’ day as she took her daughter to the sets of ‘Heads of State’.

The image captured Malti sitting on her lap and can be seen interacting with the people on the sets.

Earlier this month, Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her from shoot diaries.

The ‘Barfi’ actress looked stunning in a radiant selfie. She wore a cool pair of sunglasses and posed with a river in the background.

Earlier, Priyanka gave glimpses of her recent vacation in Switzerland, taking a break from her busy schedule.

‘Heads Of State’, is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

Alongside, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary ‘Born Hungry’ as a producer.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.