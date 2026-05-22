Priyanka Chopra indulges in Hyderabad mangoes during shoot schedule

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a peek into her foodie side as she savoured some juicy Himayat mangoes in Hyderabad amidst a hectic shoot schedule.

The actress took to her stories section on the photo-sharing website Instagram, where she first shared a picture of a tiffin filled with diced mangoes. She added the caption: “Mango season… #himayat #hyderabadimangoes”.

Himayat mangoes is prized by connoisseurs for their unique taste, and it has been considered as the ‘King among Mangoes’.

The global headturner then shared a video of herself getting all dolled up in the vanity van with a bowl full of mango kept right in front of her.

She simply wrote: “Mango love”.

Priyanka is in Hyderabad to shoot for Varanasi. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli Varanasi, the film also stars Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The plot follows the adventures of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi in India faces the impending arrival of an asteroid. The narrative spans across several timelines and continents. Rajamouli reportedly conceived the film as a globetrotting adventure rooted in Indian cultural themes, drawing inspiration from the structure and emotional tone of classic adventure cinema.

Filming took place extensively in Hyderabad, Odisha and Kenya. With a budget of Rs. 1,000–1,300 crore, it is set to become one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Varanasi is scheduled to be theatrically released in April 2027.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise “Krrish 4”, marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

She will also be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Orlando Bloom in an upcoming survival thriller titled ‘Reset’ directed by Matt Smukler, who has previously helmed the coming-of-age comedy-drama Wildflower.

Reset follows a woman, who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness days from civilization with no memory of how she got there, finding that her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger, who may not be who he says he is.