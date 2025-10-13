Priyanka Chopra is in awe of Delhi’s lush-green ‘khoobsoorti’

While enjoying the National Capital, PeeCee couldn't help but gush about Delhi's unmatched charm.

Indo-Asian News Service |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 13th October 2025 11:03 am IST
Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: After enjoying a fun Diwali bash in New York, Global star Priyanka Chopra is back in India. However, this time, she landed in Delhi, and not her usual destination, Mumbai.

While enjoying the National Capital, PeeCee couldn’t help but gush about Delhi’s unmatched charm.

The ‘Barfi’ actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped a selfie from her seat on the plane, along with the caption, “Sometimes I feel like I live on a plane.”

The photo had PeeCee dressed in a brown hoodie, along with a grey cap, with her hair pulled back neatly. Sharing a short clip of the plane taking off, the diva wrote, “And we’re off.”

Marking her arrival in Delhi, Priyanka dropped a still of a signboard that read, “Welcome to Delhi,” on her Insta Stories, informing the netizens that she had finally landed in the capital.

Revealing the reason behind her visit to Delhi, PeeCee shared that she is in the city for her best friend, Tamanna Dutt. Uploading an image of Tamanna on the photo-sharing app, Priyanka penned, “My sisters big birthday… Delhi it is (red heart emoji).”

Her feed further included a video of Priyanka driving through the National Capital, soaking in the city’s beauty and lush greenery.

Expressing her admiration for Delhi, PeeCee shared, “Dilli ki khoobsoorti (Delhi’s beauty) (red heart emoji).”

On Sunday, Nick Jonas turns hairdresser for wife Priyanka as the two once again shelled couple goals.

She posted a clip of her and Nick on their way to the airport while the singer and actor helped make Priyanka’s bun.

Complimenting her husband on his recently acquired skill set, Priyanka can be heard saying in the video, “You’re getting good at it.”

Reacting to this, Nick pointed out that he is multitasking at the moment – helping his wife with her hair while enjoying a baseball match on the television.

