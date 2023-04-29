Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ marriage hit by troubled waters?

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, one of the most admired couples in the entertainment industry, have won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. The couple got engaged in Mumbai in 2018 and exchanged wedding vows in the same year. They have cemented their status as one of the most powerful couples in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

However, speculations about the status of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ marriage have been making rounds on social media once again. The latest rumour stems from a tweet by Umair Sandhu, a film critic and member of the overseas censor board, who claimed that the couple had a fight over personal issues.

Sandhu’s tweet, which was posted on Friday, reads: “BREAKING NEWS 📰: #PriyankaChopra & her husband #NickJonas fought badly in Rome, Italy 🇮🇹. As per insiders, Nick Jones is having secret affair & Miss Chopra caught him. Everything is not going well between them.”

BREAKING NEWS 📰: #PriyankaChopra & her husband #NickJonas fought badly in Rome, Italy 🇮🇹. As per insiders, Nick Jones is having secret affair & Miss Chopra caught him. Everything is not going well between them. pic.twitter.com/jsCB1OXE6D — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 28, 2023

Neither Chopra nor Jonas has responded to the rumours, and it’s unclear whether there is any truth to the claims made by Sandhu. However, this is not the first time that the couple’s relationship has been subject to such speculations.

In 2021, Priyanka took everyone by surprise after she removed ‘Jonas’ from her social media user names. Many started speculating that the actress is planning to divorce her husband Nick Jonas. However, the couple rubbished the separation rumours.

It’s worth noting that Sandhu’s tweet should be taken with a grain of salt, as the film critic has previously been accused of spreading false rumours about celebrities. Moreover, it’s not uncommon for public figures to face baseless rumours and gossip about their personal lives.