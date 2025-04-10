Priyanka Chopra says NO to work with Allu Arjun: Reports

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to make her mark with both Indian and international projects. While fans are already excited about her pairing with Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited SSMB 29, there has been a buzz around another big South project.

Rumours had been rife that Priyanka was being considered for director Atlee’s next, opposite Allu Arjun. While some reports suggested she was never approached, the truth is now out. According to a confirmation from Bollywood Hungama, PeeCee was indeed offered the role but she chose to politely decline it.

The reason behind her decision remains unknown, but sources claim that Priyanka simply wasn’t keen on the project and things didn’t align creatively. Instead, she opted to move forward with Rajamouli’s film, which clearly had her interest from the start.

With Priyanka out of the picture, all eyes are now on who will step in to play the female lead in Atlee’s action-packed entertainer opposite Allu Arjun.

On the personal front, the actress was recently spotted in New York City, attending the opening night of her husband Nick Jonas’ musical The Last Five Years. Meanwhile, she continues to juggle between India and the U.S. for the shoot of SSMB 29.