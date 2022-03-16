Priyanka Chopra sells her Rolls Royce, can you guess price?

Mumbai: Like many other celebrities, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas too is an ‘automobile junkie’. The fleet of expensive cars in her garage proves the fact. The actress married Hollywood singer and songwriter Nick Jonas in December 2018 and it turns out both of them are pretty big car enthusiasts.

Priyanka Chopra’s Car Collection

According to various reports, Priyanka Chopra’s enviable collection of wheels include — BMS 5 Series, Audi Q7, Merecdes-Benz S-Class and E-Class, Mercedes-Maybach S650 and Rolls-Royce Ghost. As per Financial Express report, she was the only female actor in the country to own a Rolls-Royce back then.

PeeCee sells her Rolls Royce

And now, as per a lates report in Pinkvilla, Priyanka sold her luxurious Rolls-Royce to a Banglore-based Businessman. Since the actress is spending most her time in US with her hubby, the car was forever parked in the garage. Hence, she thought of selling it. She reportedly bought the car for around Rs 5 crores when she added it to her collection. However, the selling price is not diclosed yet.

What’s on Priyanka Chopra’s work front?

PeeCee will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com “Text For You” opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series “Citadel”. Speaking of her Bollywood part, Priyanka will be seen in Hindi movie “Jee Le Zaraa” co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar. She also has “Sangeet”, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela.