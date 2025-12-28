Priyanka Chopra shares cozy snowtime glimpses of Malti Marie

From posing with her mom, to going on a drive in the snow, to little Malti sitting next to the fire to tackle the cold, Priyanka's post gave out wholesome holiday vibes

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 28th December 2025 10:40 am IST
Malti marie
Actress Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra seems to be making the most of the Holiday season with her loved ones in the U.S. Taking a short break from her work commitments, she is spending time with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. 

Advertisement

In her latest post, PeeCee was seen capturing her little bundle of joy enjoying the snow season.

Priyanka uploaded a video on her Instagram handle, where she and Malti were seen taking a stroll around the snow-clad city. Dressed in a white coat and pants, the little munchkin looked adorable as she twinned with her mom, who looked as stylish as ever in a beanie.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Seeing snow, Malti was unable to contain her excitement and was seen running on the snow-covered path while holding her mother’s hand.

“0 visibility but…joy at a 100% (sic),” Priyanka captioned the post.

PeeCee dropped another post sharing a couple of happy moments with Malti and her mother, Madhu Chopra.

Memory Khan Seminar

From posing with her mom, to going on a drive in the snow, to little Malti sitting next to the fire to tackle the cold, Priyanka’s post gave out wholesome holiday vibes.

PeeCee further dropped a clip of Malti getting delighted after seeing her footsteps on the snow-clad path.

Priyanka captioned the post, “Proof that sometimes happiness falls from the sky.”

Before entering the Holiday mode, Priyanka came to Mumbai to shoot for the first episode of “The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show” season 4.

Interacting with host Kapil Sharma, Priyanka revealed that her daughter Malti loves the idea of ‘Indian Princess’.

“Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories,” shared Priyanka.

To this, Navjyot Singh Sidhu remarked, “A queen’s daughter will obviously call herself a princess,” referring to Priyanka as the queen.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 28th December 2025 10:40 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
Back to top button