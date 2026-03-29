Priyanka Chopra spends time with daughter amid busy schedule

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who was recently seen in the ‘Heads of State’, has shared her photo dump from March.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures in which she could be seen spending some quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

One picture also shows her ID card as a presenter for the recently concluded 9th edition of the Academy Awards.

She wrote in the caption, “Random march”.

The actress has had quite an eventful March as she travelled extensively across the globe for work while also balancing her personal life with professional.

Earlier, the actress went on “another adventure” in Amritsar, Punjab, as she took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a digital map while she was on board a flight. The map showed the aircraft, which took off from New Delhi, landing in Amritsar.

“Chalo! Another adventure”, she wrote as the caption, without divulging any details of what the “adventure” is about.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress is gearing up for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with the upcoming film, Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The big-budget project, which is expected to be released in 2027.

Prior to this, Priyanka had shared a glimpse of her romance-filled time with husband Nick Jonas as the couple enjoyed some time together away from their busy schedules. In a video shared by Priyanka, the actress was seen chilling and travelling with Nick as he drove their car on a sunny day. In the video clip, Priyanka appeared relaxed and stylish in a white zip-up outfit paired with smart sunglasses and a straw hat. Nick could be seen driving a vintage-style car, wearing a navy-blue T-shirt.

Priyanka, who was recently seen in the movie The Bluff, and her husband first met at the 2017 at an after-party of an event and soon struck up a close friendship that blossomed into romance.

After dating for a few months, the couple married in December 2018 in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur. Their wedding blended Christian and Hindu traditions, celebrating both cultures.