Priyanka Chopra sports diamonds studded Bulgari watch worth Rs…

Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the well-known Indian actress and film producer, was recently spotted wearing a stunning timepiece while attending Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony in Delhi. Her watch was the exquisite Bulgari Bvlgari Serpenti Seduttori.

The Bulgari Bvlgari Serpenti Seduttori watch embodies luxury and elegance. With a retail price of (44,200 USD) approximately Rs 37L, it exemplifies the opulence associated with the brand. The timepiece has an 18-karat rose gold case adorned with sparkling diamonds, which add a touch of radiance to the overall design.

An 18-karat rose gold bracelet meticulously set with diamonds completes the ensemble, elevating the watch to a new level of sophistication.

The Bulgari Bvlgari Serpenti Seduttori watch chosen by Priyanka Chopra Jonas exemplifies her impeccable taste and appreciation for fine craftsmanship. The timepiece is not only a fashionable accessory, but it also represents the timeless allure of luxury watches.