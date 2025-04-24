Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘Heads of State’ to premiere globally this July

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra starrer American action comedy “Heads of State” is set to premiere across the globe on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

Billed as an action-packed comedy, the movie revolves around the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who have a very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (played by Priyanka Chopra), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

An honor to share a poster and this thrill-ride with Idris Elba and @priyankachopra. Heads of State comes to @PrimeVideo on July 2! @AmazonMGMStudio pic.twitter.com/i28uAMSHIP — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2025

The film is a global adventure blending explosive action and sharp comedic banter that takes audiences on the run and for a thrilling ride. Combining fast-paced action sequences with a heavy dose of nostalgia fit with all of the 90s charm, “Heads of State” has been helmed by Ilya Naishuller, credited for his work in movies such as “Hardcore Henry” (2015) and “Nobody” (2021).

The film features an all-star ensemble cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine, along with others.

The film marks the reunion of John Cena and Idris Elba after the 2021 supernatural drama “The Suicide Squad”.

Along with “Heads of State”, Priyanka has also been roped in as the leading lady in SS Rajamouli’s “SSMB29,” where she will be seen opposite Tollywood star Mahesh Babu for the first time.

This yet-to-be-titled project will mark PeeCee’s return to the Telugu cinema after her 2002 romantic entertainer “Apuroopam”.