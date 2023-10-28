Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: Stars at MAMI Festival 2023

Mumbai: The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kickstarted on October 27 at the Jio World Centre, a convention, theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Several B-town celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Sail Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and director Karan Johar arrived at the opening night.

Actor Rajkummar Rao arrived with her wife and actor Patralekhaa. Rao wore a brown suit while she wore a yellow and pink dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a black dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup normal and tied her hair into a bun. She accessorized her look with pink earrings.

Tara Sutaria wore an embroidered co-ord set with a matching long jacket. She chose a glowy makeup look and kept her hair tied in a bun.

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a floral jacket and black long skirt. She tied her hair in a ponytail and chose a light makeup look.

Priyanka Chopra wore a white sheer gown. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair in a sleek bun. The ‘Dostana’ actor completed her look with a matching white long coat and minimal jewellery.

Actor Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as she donned a black velvet dress for the event. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Sonam completed her look with a pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings.

For the event, Diana Penty wore a blue suit with golden embroidery at the neckline. She kept her wet hair untied and chose a light makeup look.

Power couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha arrived in style together. Ali wore a saffron colour suit while Richa wore a white oversized shirt with a golden embroidered skirt.

Dia Mirza looked as beautiful as always in a golden blouse and brown skirt.