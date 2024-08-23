Priyanka Chopra touches down in Mumbai

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra has made a surprise return to India, sending fans into a frenzy with her elegant airport appearance.

The global star landed early Friday morning, and her arrival was met with enthusiastic waves and flashing cameras.

Priyanka, who had just wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie ‘The Bluff’, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a stylish yet casual outfit.

She donned a white cropped top paired with matching track pants and a long shrug.

Completing her look were a denim cap, white sneakers, and a casual bag. Her cheerful demeanour was evident as she waved at the paparazzi and flashed a peace sign.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a video from her aeroplane window seat showcasing the glittering lights of the financial capital of India.

“Mumbai meri Jaan..,” she wrote alongside the video.

Last month, Priyanka attended the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas.

The actress shared her joy on Instagram, posting photos from the event and expressing her delight at the celebrations. “Clearly, I missed chaats and dancing at baraats!” she wrote.

With her recent film ‘The Bluff’ now in the can, Priyanka is gearing up for several exciting projects.

The film, directed by Frank E. Flowers, features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting.

In addition, she will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy ‘Heads of State’, directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka’s Marathi film ‘Paani’, which is set for a big-screen release on October 18.

Directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, the film tells the story of a man from a drought-stricken village striving for water self-sufficiency.

The film, originally released in 2019, received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.