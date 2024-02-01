Priyanka Chopra’s special gift for Mannara Chopra post BB 17

Mumbai: Mannara Chopra, one of ths most popular contestants from the recently concluded Bigg Boss 17, has been making waves even after leaving the show. Known to be the paternal cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mannara shared insights from a recent conversation with PeeCee and her husband Nick Jonas.

After stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, Mannara has been seen interacting with the media and fans. In a recent exchange with the paparazzi, she revealed that she had a two-hour conversation with Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka expressed pride in Mannara’s journey on the show, mentioning that she had been following her progress closely, despite the show not being telecast in America.

Sharing details from the conversation, Mannara mentioned, “Priyanka told me, ‘I could see your tags everywhere on social media, so I know your journey. The show does not get telecast in America. Take care of your throat since you have to talk so much there.’ But she gave me a lot of good tips also.”

Mannara also revealed Priyanka’s admiration for not leveraging the family name during the game, saying, “She said, ‘I am so proud of you that you didn’t use the family name for your game.'”

In a light-hearted moment, Priyanka offered Mannara a gift, asking her preference. Mannara opted for dresses, stating, “Then she asked me, ‘Ab tereko gift kya chahiye? Hum tereko cash bhej rahe hai.’ I said nahi, mujhe dresses chahiye, kapde. So many interviews, and so many events. Then she said, ‘Promise, hum kapde bhejenge.’ Now I am waiting ki kapde ayenge and I’ll rock!”

Mannara Chopra’s journey continues to be in the spotlight post BB 17!