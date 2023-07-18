Priyanka Chopra’s TOP 5 controversies: Nikah with SRK to comment on Kareena

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one star who has been ruling the hearts of millions across the world with her fabulous performances and acting prowess in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Undoubtedly, PeeCee is among the actors who are dominating on a global scale.

However, becoming a star comes with a price: controversy. As Priyanka is celebrating her 41st birthday today, let’s have a look at the top controversies of the actress that shocked her fans.

1. Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured Nikah with SRK

Following their collaboration on the superhit Don series, SRK and Priyanka were seen together at every party and function. Rumours were rife then that King Khan had an extramarital affair with PC, which caused a rift between him and his wife Gauri. In fact, the two are rumoured to have had a secret ‘Nikah’ (Islamic marriage ceremony) back in 2013 in Toronto.

According to reports, Priyanka was also questioned about the allegations at a party and on Twitter by Gauri Khan’s close friend and filmmaker, Karan Johar. However, because PC was receiving Hollywood offers at the same time, she chose to leave town and fly to the US to advance her professional life in the West. She hasn’t worked with her Don co-star since then.

2. The catty comment about Kareena Kapoor Khan

When Kareena asked Priyanka about her accent in 2010 on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan, Priyanka said that her accent originated from the same place as her boyfriend’s, pointing to her then-boyfriend and current husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Take a look!

3. The Nirav Modi fallout

Priyanka’s team claimed that she had terminated her contract with Nirav Modi following the Nirav Modi and Punjab National Bank controversy as he opened the jewellery company where PC was the brand ambassador. According to media reports, she also sued Nirav Modi for nonpayment of endorsement fees for Siddharth Malhotra.

4. Priyank Chopra’s last-minute back out from Salman Khan’s movie

Priyanka was meant to co-star in Salman Khan’s 2019 film Bharat. However, she stepped out at the last minute since she was getting married, causing a schism between her and Salman.

5. Meeting the PM in a “short dress”

Priyanka met Prime Minister Narendra Modi while promoting her major Hollywood picture, Baywatch. but she was wearing a short dress, which prompted people to brutally criticise her. PC’s mother, Madhu Chopra, later clarified the situation, saying that the encounter was unplanned and that Priyanka was on her way to promote Baywatch when she met Mr Modi.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zara.