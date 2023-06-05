Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta now own land on Moon, become SRK’s neighbours

Mumbai: In the world of entertainment, fans will often go to great lengths to express their admiration and love for their favourite celebrities. Their dedication knows no bounds, from creating fan art to organising fan events. However, their displays of affection occasionally transcend the ordinary and enter the realm of the extraordinary.

One such instance involved Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Land on Moon for ‘PriyAnkit’

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been fans’ favourite couple ever since they starred in the popular show Udaariyaan. Though there is nothing like a ‘relationship’ between the duo, their fans root for them ardently and fondly address them as PriyAnkit. Both even entered Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and ever since then their bond has become the talk of the town.

PriyAnkit fans embarked on an out-of-this-world gesture, fueled by their unwavering support. They acquired a plot specifically for Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta by collaborating with a one-of-a-kind space company that sells lunar land. This extraordinary gift symbolised the fans’ deep love and appreciation for the actors’ outstanding performances and served as proof of their enduring on-screen chemistry.

See how he blushes when he says her name 🥹🥹🥺❤️❤️

Baki tum logo ke nam ka abc bi use nhi pta jo faltu me pari ko hate de rhe ho #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit #PriyAnkitWarriors pic.twitter.com/qILdk3NcFy — AASHNA♡ (@ashnaxpriyankit) June 5, 2023

Ankit and Priyanka shared the video of the surprise on their Instagram handles thanking their fans.

The news of this extraordinary gift spread like wildfire, enthralling both fans and media outlets. The overwhelming outpouring of love and support from their devoted fan base astounded Priyanka and Ankit.

While the idea of owning land on the moon may raise eyebrows, its sentimental value cannot be denied.