Priyanka Gandhi alleges irregularities in NEET results, seeks probe

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged irregularities in the NEET 2024 results and sought a probe to “resolve legitimate complaints”.

Taking to her official X handle, Priyanka Gandhi stated, “First, the NEET exam paper was leaked, and now students are alleging a scam in the results. Serious questions are being raised over six students from the same centre scoring 720 out of 720 marks, and various irregularities are coming to light.”

पहले NEET परीक्षा का पेपर लीक हुआ और अब छात्रों का आरोप है कि इसके रिजल्ट में भी स्कैम हुआ है। एक ही सेंटर के 6 छात्रों को 720 में से 720 अंक मिलने पर गंभीर सवाल उठ रहे हैं और कई तरह की अनियमितताओं की बातें सामने आ रही हैं। दूसरी ओर, रिजल्ट आने के बाद देश भर में कई बच्चों के… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 7, 2024

Highlighting the rising suicide rates among students after the result announcement, the Congress leader expressed her distress over the deaths.

She said, “There are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced. This is very sad and shocking.”

Priyanka also targeted the administration for not taking appropriate action in the paper leak issue.

“Why is the government ignoring the voices of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging of the NEET exam results. Is it not the government’s responsibility to investigate and resolve these legitimate complaints?” she questioned.

Following the announcement of the entrance exam results, several aspirants and parents demanded an investigation, alleging irregularities and seeking clarification from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on how 67 candidates, including six from the same centre, secured the top rank.

In response, the NTA dismissed these allegations, attributing the high scores to changes in the NCERT textbooks and the provision of grace marks for lost time at examination centres.