Priyanka Gandhi schools scribe on Modi’s ‘masterstroke’, Food Security Act

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra schooled a journalist who questioned her about the present Union government’s policy, which many tout as a ‘masterstroke’, of providing a 5kgs ration to poor families.

The senior journalist had asked Priyanka Gandhi about the ‘masterstroke’ by the Narendra Modi-led Union government, and the senior Congress leader retorted back asking the scribe whose initial idea it was.

“How many years have you been a journalist?” she questioned the scribe. “About 20 years,” replied the journalist. Priyan Gandhi then promptly went on to school him over who started the scheme originally.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the Food National Security Act, 2013, (which was a bill in 2013) was the Congress’s brainchild, and then said, “Har gareeb parivaar ka adhikar hai ki sarkar unhe ration de. Yeh Congress party ki neethi thi (Every poor family in India has the right to ration. Whose policy was it? Wasn’t it Congress’s policy).”

The Food Security Act, 2013, provides subsidized food grains to approximately two-thirds of the country’s 1.4 billion people. It was signed into law on September 12, 2013, and became an act on July 5, 2013.

Priyanka blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hijacking the policy and taking the credit. “Ab Modiji ne apni photo chep di, tho iska matlab yeh nahi hai ki yeh Modiji ka masterstroke hai. Yeh Congress party ki rajneethi hai jo janta ke liye chalthi hai, jo janta ki adhikaro ko mazbooth karthi hai. Aaj Modiji majboor hai ki woh 5kg ration janta ko de. (If Modi has put his photo, it doesn’t mean it’s Modi’s masterstroke. This is Congress party politics, which works for the people, and strengthens their rights. Today, Modi is compelled to provide 5kg of ration to the public.),” she told the reporter.

The Congress leader continued by saying that the big projects were initiated and completed during the UPA government, adding, that Narendra Modi’s work is to inaugurate the project. “This doesn’t mean it was under his leadership that the projects are not working,” Priyanka Gandhi stated.

“Tho aap patrakaar hai, aapko theek see jaankari deni chehiye janta ko (You rate a journalist. It is your responsibility to give proper information to the public.),” she tells the reporter.

You can watch the video here: