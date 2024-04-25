Priyanka Gandhi to address poll rally in Maharashtra’s Udgir town on April 27

Rally has been organised in Udgir town and it will start at around 3 pm, said a release from the Latur district Congress on Thursday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th April 2024 9:31 pm IST
BRS became richer while poor became poorer in Telangana: Priyanka
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Photo: X.

Latur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a campaign rally in central Maharashtra’s Latur district on Saturday in support of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Dr Shivaji Kalge.

The rally has been organised in Udgir town and it will start at around 3 pm, said a release from the Latur district Congress on Thursday.

Preparations for the event are underway, it said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
My mother’s ‘mangalsutra’ was sacrificed for this country: Priyanka attacks PM

The Congress is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which also includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Latur is among 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will vote on May 7 in the third phase of elections.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th April 2024 9:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button