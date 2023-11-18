Priyanka Gandhi to hold public meetings in Telangana tomorrow

Hyderabad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to visit Telangana on Sunday November 19, marking a push for the Congress in Khanapur and Asifabad ahead of elections scheduled for November 30.

The visit includes stops at Asifabad at 11:30 am and Maskapur Village in Khanapur at 1:00 pm, as per the details shared by Telangana Congress.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been focusing on Madhya Pradesh, which concluded its polls yesterday, and Rajasthan, where elections are due on November 23. Following the Rajasthan campaign, the duo plans to intensify their efforts in Telangana until November 28.

The Congress on Friday, November 17 released its manifesto and made several promises including preserving the structure of Osmania General Hospital, while simultaneously enhancing its services with cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure.

The highlight of the manifesto was the job calendar and the party’s promises to enact a new law to revamp the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and set up four more IIITs similar to IIIT Basara.

The Congress manifesto focuses on 37 promises for the people of the state and its development, excluding the job calendar to fill up 2 lakh vacant posts in Telangana in the first year.