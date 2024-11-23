Priyanka Gandhi will win by record margin from Wayanad, says Telangana CM

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka extended her lead by over two lakh votes after three hours of counting of the ballots in the Wayanad LS bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 23rd November 2024 1:48 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said, as per the early trends of vote counting in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would surely win by record margins.

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka extended her lead by over two lakh votes after three hours of counting of the ballots in the Wayanad LS bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission.

“An amazing first trend on counting day is the massive early lead for our leader @priyankagandhi ji in Wayanad, Kerala, by-election. People of Wayanad are surely going to record in victory margins today and Priyanka ji will make Parliamentary debut with a grand win,” Reddy said in a post on ‘X’.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 23rd November 2024 1:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button