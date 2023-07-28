Priyanka Gandhi’s Mahabubnagar rally postponed due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated rally of Priyanka Gandhi in Kolhapur Mahabubnagar, scheduled for July 30, has been postponed due to continuous heavy rains in Telangana. The Congress high command has assured that a new date will be announced soon to accommodate the rally. Dr. Mallu Ravi, Vice President Pradesh Congress, stated in Mahabubnagar today that the decision to postpone the public meeting was taken based on the wishes of local leaders and the public, taking into account the ongoing torrential rains.

Initially, the weather forecast predicted rains until July 28, but the latest updates indicate that rain is expected to continue until July 30. In light of this, a two-member team from Priyanka Gandhi’s office arrived in Mahabubnagar to assess the weather situation. After evaluating the conditions, the team recommended the postponement of the July 30 public meeting.

Dr. Mallu Ravi explained that the leaders of the 14 assembly constituencies in the area have approached the high command, urging them to promptly announce a new date for the rally once the rains have subsided. The current weather conditions may pose challenges in organizing the public meeting and ensuring the smooth movement of attendees.

The decision to postpone the public meeting was made following discussions with the Congress high command, which took into account the latest weather forecast. Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Mahabubnagar remains eagerly awaited, and leaders such as Juppally Krishna Rao are expected to join the Congress during her visit.