Priyanka Gandhi’s meeting with Palestine Embassy official

In a recent meeting with the Palestinian Charge d’Affaires, Dr. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, at her residence, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her strong support for the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom and independence.

The meeting, which was held to congratulate Priyanka Gandhi on her victory in the 18th Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency, highlighted the enduring relationship between India and Palestine and the shared commitment to justice and peace.

Priyanka Gandhi’s commitment to Palestinian cause

During the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi spoke passionately about her longstanding connection to the Palestinian cause.

She recalled her childhood experiences, where she had met Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during his visits to India, where he met with former Indian leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. She emphasized her belief in the justice of the Palestinian cause, acknowledging the historical and friendly ties between the Indian and Palestinian people.

She also condemned the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza, particularly the attacks on civilians, women, and children, expressing her deep sorrow for the destruction and devastation in the region. “I offer my condolences to every mother who has lost her child,” she said. She also criticized the silence of the international community in addressing the crisis in Gaza.

Dr. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer’s remarks on India’s role

Dr. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Palestinian Charge d’Affaires, affirmed the importance of India’s role in the Middle East, particularly in the pursuit of a ceasefire in Gaza. He highlighted India’s consistent support for Palestinian rights, underscoring the significance of India’s influence in the region. Dr. Abu Jazer also recalled the historical ties between Palestine and India’s political parties, including the Congress Party, which has long advocated for Palestinian self-determination.

Dr. Abu Jazer emphasized that India’s involvement was crucial not only in the political context but also in the rebuilding of Gaza.

He urged India to take a leading role in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip by supporting vital infrastructure projects, which are essential for the wellbeing of the Palestinian people.