Priyanka shares throwback pic with Katrina when they were ‘babies’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2024 10:39 am IST
Priyanka and Katrina (Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a walk down memory lane as she shared a throwback picture with actress Katrina Kaif and said she cannot recall when the photograph was taken.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories, where she shared the photograph. In the image, the two are wearing corsets with jeans. To complete the look, they wore a maang teeka and jhumkas. It is a picture from their younger days.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote: “Woah… dunno who took it and when this picture was taken… but babies Katrina Kaif.”

Priyanka and Katrina were supposed to star together in Farhan Khan’s film ‘Jee Le Zara’, which, according to reports, has been shelved.

The ‘Quantico’ star has just wrapped up shooting for her next film ‘Head Of State’, an action comedy, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Katrina was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’, a neo-noir mystery thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi.

