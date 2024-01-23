Pro-Babri Masjid slogans raised inside Jamia Millia Islamia campus

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday said that a protest was held inside the Jamia Millia Islamia against the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that information was received that on Monday evening some protest was held inside the campus by a group called the ‘Fraternity Movement’ which is led by Lubabib Bashir.

He said that in wake of protests preventive deployment has been undertaken.

“No protest was done outside the campus. Local police did not go inside the campus. The circulating videos are from inside the campus,” said the DCP.

Police have been also deployed outside the campus to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

A user with the handle “Fraternity Movement JMI” on X platform posted a video in which students can be seen chanting pro-Babri Masjid slogans.

Boycott for Babri

Resistance is Remembrance



Fraternity Movement Jamia Millia Islamia organized a university-wide strike, urging students to boycott classes and reading rooms in solidarity with Babri Masjid.



Fraternity Movement

Jamia Millia Islamia pic.twitter.com/UHN7I6yHL9 — Fraternity Movement JMI (@Ftyjmi) January 22, 2024

The video was captioned: “Boycott for Babri. Resistance is Remembrance. Fraternity Movement Jamia Millia Islamia orchestrated a university-wide strike, encouraging students to abstain from attending classes and reading rooms in solidarity with Babri Masjid.”