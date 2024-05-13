Pro-Khalistan graffiti appears on pillars of Delhi Metro stations

"We have formed teams to probe the matter. Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area and on the metro stations to identify the culprits and nab them," said the officer

New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans targeting India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on some pillars of the Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan Metro stations in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said that they informed the concerned authorities to remove the graffiti and slogans and an FIR has been registered in this connection.

“We have formed teams to probe the matter. Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area and on the metro stations to identify the culprits and nab them,” said the officer

