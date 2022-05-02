Pro-Pak, molesters: Kalicharan’s newest insults against Muslims

Right-wing Hindutva leader Kalicharan Maharaj made Islamophobic speeches at a rally called Hindu Seva Sansthan in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to a crowd he mentioned the recently released movie Kashmir Files in his speech and said, “Only 1 percent of the truth is shown in the movie. The rest is cut off by the Censor Board.”

After a pause, he continued, “And this (attack on Hindus) is going to happen here and everywhere in India. Everywhere, a Pakistan is being made.”

He then asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares war on Pakistan will the Muslims of this country fight for India?

Moving away from this tirade, he implied that Muslims were molesters/rapists.

“How will you like it if your sister, mother, or wife is molested by 100 people at one go, how will you feel?” he asked.

He then goes on to mention the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s 2012 provocative speech against the Hindus and points at the hypocrisy of the administration. “Owasis was given a clean chit for his hate speech. However, if we make such a statement, only for our self-defense, we are pulled up by the district administration or the police.”

He also spoke about slaughterhouses where he said, “Cows are thrown in boiling water. they are skinned alive by these Muslims. And all this would happen before 2014. Those governments would allow all this.”

