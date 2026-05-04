Pro-Pakistan slogans raised in Bareilly market, six detained

Bareilly: Six people have been detained here after overnight raids for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a busy market here that prompted shopkeepers to partially down shutters and triggered panic in the area, officials said on Monday, May 4.

An FIR has been lodged against over four dozen people in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday and the main accused is Kashif, son of former corporator Tahseen, who is allegedly associated with Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC).

Raza has been lodged in jail since September 27 last year, a day after violent clashes erupted in Bareilly on September 26 following controversy over an “I Love Mohammad” poster.

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Police said Sunday’s incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and around 14 accused have been identified so far.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against two named accused and several unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Cantonment police station inspector Sanjay Dheer said six accused, including two minors, have been detained following overnight raids at multiple locations.

Police said that after registering the FIR, a raid was conducted at Kasif’s residence, but he was found absconding.

According to a complaint filed by a local resident, Vikas, he was standing near a computer shop around 12:20 pm on Sunday when a group of youths on motorcycles, carrying cricket bats, passed through the lane raising slogans.

When he objected, they allegedly abused him, assaulted him and issued death threats, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said police have been put on alert in the Cantonment area.