Pro-Palestine activists hold protests against Trump’s Board of Peace

Hyderabad: Several pro-Palestine activists held a protest on Sunday, February 15, in Sundarayya Park in Baghlingampally, Hyderabad, denouncing United States President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s upcoming visit to Israel.

Distributing pamphlets and engaging in discussions, they appealed to the public to join campaigns opposing the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Demonstrators rally for Palestinian rights, holding signs and flags during a protest against Trump’s peace policies.

Demonstrators hold signs and banners during a protest supporting Palestinian rights.

The protests was organised by the Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) along with Disha Students’ Organization and Naujawan Bharat Sabha in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Rohtak, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Patna, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The protestors denounced Indian government’s consideration of joining Trump’s “Board of Peace” and accused PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of siding with Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

“Trump’s Board of Peace would control Gaza without giving Palestinians the right to decide their own future, thus ignoring years of Israeli occupation. The draft document does not clearly mention Gaza and removes any promise of a Palestinian state,” said Geetha, a IPSP member.

In mid January, Trump announced the formation of “Board of Peace” which proposes to “rebuild Gaza.” It was unveiled in Davos on January 22 with the US President is its Chairman It was officially signed in Davos on January 22 with the US President is its Chairman. Several countries, including Pakistan and India recveived invitaion to join.

As of now, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is still considering its decision on whether to participate.

Suhas, a member of Naujawan Bharat Sabha, stated that PM Modi’s proposed visit to Israel reveals an opportunistic stance. “While the Indian government formally endorses Palestinian statehood, it continues to extend diplomatic and political support to Israel. We should cut all ties with Israel,” he demanded.

23 detained in Pune

In Maharashtra‘s Pune city, 23 people were detained after police refused permission for the demonstration just hours before it started.

Women protesters and police officers engage in a tense confrontation during a demonstration against Trump’s peace initiatives.

Demonstrators were picked up from the protest site, JM Road, and taken into custody despite it being peaceful. They are currently at the Deccan Police Station.

Condemning the detainment, IPSP released a statement, “It is clear that the fascist rulers are afraid of any voice of dissent, and are launching a total attack on our democratic right to dissent and oppose the anti-people directives of the government.”

“While the BJP and Modi cosy up to the murderous Netanyahu, while the central government is still ‘considering’ joining the sham Board of Peace, ordinary citizens and youth are being brutally dragged on the streets for standing with justice and freedom for the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

Since October 7, 2023, over 72,000 Palestinians have perished and nearly 90 per cent of Gaza’s infrastructure damaged or completely destroyed. Recent data released by the Palestine Civil Defence stated that about 8,000 bodies are still buried beneath the rubble across the Gaza Strip.