Pro-Palestine protest met with ‘Israel Zindabad’ chants in New Delhi

A peaceful pro-Palestine demonstration, organised by students, artists, academics, and activists turned ugly after they were met with chants of “Israel Zindabad“, “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” in New Delhi on Saturday, July 19.

The pro-Palestine march was organised at one of Delhi’s busiest areas, Nehru Place. They raised placards reading “Free Palestine,” “Stop the Genocide,” and “Ceasefire Now,” condemning the Indian government’s alleged silence over the mass destruction and murder in Gaza that has reportedly killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, over the last two years.

A peaceful pro-Palestine demonstration, organised by students, artists, academics, and activists turned ugly after they were met with chants of "Israel Zindabad", "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" in New Delhi on Saturday.



However, the peaceful march soon took an ugly turn… pic.twitter.com/S8brCnofXx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 19, 2025

The demonstrators handed over leaflets and stickers to passersby, intending to educate the current situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as Israel’s government’s relentless military operation since October 8, 2023.

However, the peaceful march soon took an ugly turn when residents started throwing mud and water at the protestors.

Delhi residents argue with pro-Palestine demonstrators in the presence of police in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo: X/Indians for Palestine)

A large group of dissenters surrounded them, asking, “Why don’t you raise the Indian flag too?”

One protester did raise it, but to everyone’s horror, the flag was torn away. The unruly crowd began chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram,” and “Israel Zindabad, Palestine Murdabad,” The Observer Post reported.

One Muslim student was cornered and a woman protester faced sexual aggression.

Though the police eventually arrived, they merely asked the protesters to produce permission documents and took no action against the mob. No one from the crowd was held accountable for issuing threats or harassing the demonstrators.

“It’s obvious whose side the police’s loyalties lie,” said one protester. “Peaceful dissent is criminalised, but hate is allowed to roam free,” they added.