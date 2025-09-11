Pro-Palestine protesters set to march across Auckland Harbour Bridge

Pro-Palestine protesters are expected to march across Auckland’s Harbour Bridge the new gathering point of Onepoto Doman at 9.30 am on Saturday, September 13, 2025, demanding New Zealand sanction Israel for its military actions in Gaza.

Demonstrators are due to gather at the new gathering point of Onepoto Doman at 9.30am before marching across the bridge, ending at Victoria Park.

March organisers Aotearoa for Palestine said “the genocide in Gaza is undeniable”.

“Forced starvation is being used as a weapon of war, along with mass killing, and the destruction of Gaza’s health system,” said group spokesperson Nadine Mortaja.

The NZ Transport Agency said it had been advised by police to prepare for “a potential protest” on Saturday. “We are working with NZ Police who is leading the operational planning and response,” a spokesperson said.

“If the protest goes ahead, people should expect there may be road closures throughout the morning and potential significant disruption to the transport network.”

Police said they were aware of the planned march and were making necessary preparations. “The police role with any protest is to ensure this activity is both peaceful and lawful. The safety of all road users, the public, our police staff, and the protesters is our priority,” a spokesperson said.

“A large group of protesters accessing the motorway network poses significant safety risks to those taking part, as well as other motorists. There would also disruptions across the network”.

“We will continue to liaise with organisers around plans for Saturday.”

Over the weekend, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders and targeted high-rise buildings in Gaza City, urging Palestinians to flee south ahead of an escalating offensive to seize the city of nearly 1 million.

Aid groups warn that a large-scale evacuation would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza City, which the world’s leading hunger watchdog announced last month was officially suffering from famine as a result of Israeli restrictions on food aid.

Most Palestinian families have been repeatedly displaced in the nearly two-year-long war and say they have nowhere left to go. The Israeli military has previously bombed tent encampments designated as humanitarian zones.