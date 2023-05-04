Probe into Amaravati land scam will resume, says AP Home Minister

Amaravati: Hailing the Supreme Court’s decision to lift the stay imposed on the probe into the alleged land scam in Amaravati during the previous TDP regime, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has said the investigation will resume to scrutinise each and every facet of the case.

The apex court on Wednesday set aside an AP High Court order staying the SIT inquiry into the alleged irregularities in pooling thousands of acres of land for building the capital city.

“We will probe all the capital related issues in a transparent manner. No one can escape and truth will be the ultimate winner,” said Vanitha in a statement on Wednesday.

In September, 2019, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had through an order appointed a Cabinet Sub-Committee to look into the corruption allegations against the key members of the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

Based on the report filed by the panel, the AP government issued a G.O constituting a 10-member Special Investigation Team to conduct a comprehensive probe, especially into the land deals in the capital region.

However, both the government orders were stayed by the High Court, following which the Jagan Mohan Reddy dispensation approached the top court.

The Supreme Court noted that the High Court should not have granted an interim stay when the matter was at a nascent stage.