Probe into Chhattisgarh train crash challenged by loco-pilots’ union

New Delhi: A loco pilots’ union has alleged factual errors in the report of a preliminary probe into the Chhattisgarh train collision, which blamed the passenger train’s crew for the accident.

On Tuesday, the local MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) train had rammed into a stationary freight train in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, killing 11 people, including the loco pilot, and injuring several others.

A preliminary probe conducted by five railway experts held the MEMU train’s crew responsible, stating that they failed to control the train at a red signal and subsequently collided with the goods train.

In a letter addressed to the concerned railway zone, the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) alleged that the preliminary probe was based on “imaginary details” and had recorded incorrect signal numbers in the report.

V K Tiwari, Zonal General Secretary, AILRSA Bilaspur, claimed that the report was prepared in a “prejudiced manner” to put the blame on the crew and cover up other failures of the railway administration.

“Our organisation seriously objects to the preliminary probe report of the railway administration without any fact finding investigation,” Tiwari said.

The union has raised the possibility of a signal failure, suggesting that the MEMU crew might have seen green signal due to a technical fault.

“We have seen the train’s speed flow chart. It shows that the local MEMU crew crossed one signal at 42 kmph. If they had seen the next signal red, why would they have increased the speed from 42 kmph to 73 kmph? It seems that the signal was green and that’s why they accelerated the speed?” Ashok Kumar Raut, AILRSA General Secretary, said.

He added, “I think when they saw the freight train ahead, they applied the emergency brake to stop but it rammed into the goods train before it could halt. The speed flow chart shows application of emergency braking before collision.”

AILRSA members emphasised that the preliminary finding of the Railways is not final, as it was conducted by supervisory officers.

“Blaming anyone is incorrect until the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) comes out with the final report. The CRS has just started the investigation,” the loco pilots’ union said.