Probe launched after Raveena Tandon’s tiger video goes viral

Nadmadapuram: Actress Raveena Tandon has invited some trouble by posting a video on social media!

Raveena, who was recently enjoying the lush green flora and fauna of Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, posted a video on her social media handle, where she could be seen in close proximity to a tiger, while on a safari.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the safari vehicle approaching a tiger. Camera shutters are heard in the video, and a tiger is seen growling at them.

However, that didn’t settle well with the forest reserve authorities. The Tiger Reserve Management has ordered an inquiry.

According to the authorities, if a person goes too close to the tiger, it gets distracted and any untoward incident can take place.

Not just that, the gipsy driver and the officials on duty there will also be questioned and served notice.

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Director of the Satpuda Tiger Reserve Sandeep Pheloj confirmed to ANI that Raveena was, indeed, paying a visit to the reserve and that the matter will be probed. He further revealed that a separate inquiry will be lodged to question the driver and the guide who were accompanying Raveena on the tour.

Interestingly, the video of the tiger posted by Raveena on her social media has now been deleted by her.