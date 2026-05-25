Probe ordered into excessive charges by online flight ticket booking platforms

Hubballi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has directed officials of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to investigate complaints that online flight ticket booking platforms are allegedly charging passengers excessively during ticket booking and cancellation processes.

The minister’s intervention came after a consumer reportedly exposed instances where online ticketing platforms were collecting charges significantly higher than the fees imposed directly by airlines. Taking serious note of the issue, Pralhad Joshi instructed the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to conduct an immediate inquiry and initiate action against unfair trade practices if violations are confirmed.

According to the complaint highlighted before the minister, several online booking platforms were allegedly collecting cancellation and service charges far beyond the actual fees charged by airline companies. In some cases, the platforms were reportedly imposing charges up to 15 times higher than the fees levied by airlines themselves.

Officials said the minister has specifically asked authorities to examine whether online travel aggregators are violating consumer rights by imposing unreasonable and hidden charges during booking, modification or cancellation of flight tickets.

“Investigate whether excessive and unjustified charges are being collected from passengers during ticket booking and cancellation. If such practices are found to be widespread, necessary action should be initiated under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the minister reportedly instructed officials.

The issue has sparked concern among frequent flyers and consumer rights activists, many of whom have long complained about hidden convenience fees, platform charges and cancellation deductions imposed by online travel portals.

Consumer groups have argued that passengers are often unaware of the actual airline cancellation charges because the platforms combine multiple service fees under unclear categories, making it difficult for users to identify the genuine breakup of costs.

The move by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry is expected to bring greater scrutiny on digital travel booking platforms operating across the country. Officials said the investigation would focus on transparency in pricing, disclosure of cancellation policies and whether customers are being misled during transactions.

The CCPA, established under the Consumer Protection Act, has powers to investigate unfair trade practices, misleading advertisements and violations affecting consumer interests.

Industry experts believe the inquiry could result in stricter regulations for online travel aggregators and force companies to clearly disclose service charges and cancellation deductions to customers before ticket confirmation.

The development comes amid growing dependence on digital booking platforms for domestic and international air travel, especially after the rapid expansion of online travel services in recent years.